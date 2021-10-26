SuperRare has fewer buyers, but they purchase more expensive NFTs, data shows By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

NFT marketplace SuperRare has set a new monthly record of $31.4 million for total sales volume with a week to spare until the end of October, according to Dune Analytics.

SuperRare is a single-edition (ETH) NFT marketplace, where collectors can purchase a blockchain deed of ownership for digital items such as memes, videos or artworks.