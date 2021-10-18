Superior Plus Confirms 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Provides Conference Call and Webcast Details

Article content
TORONTO — Superior Plus Corp. (“Superior”) (TSX:SPB) announced today that it expects to release its 2021 third quarter financial results on Thursday, November 11, 2021 after the close of North American markets.
Earnings Conference Call & Webcast Details
A conference call and webcast to discuss the 2021 third quarter financial results will be held at 10:30 AM EDT on Friday, November 12, 2021. To participate in the conference call, dial: 1-844-389-8661. Internet users can listen to the call live at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c9795pya or as an archived call, on Superior’s website at: www.superiorplus.com under the Events section.
About the Corporation
Superior is a leading North American distributor and marketer of propane and distillates and related products and services, servicing over 780,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada.
For further information about Superior, please visit Superior’s website at: www.superiorplus.com or contact: Beth Summers, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (416) 340-6015, or Rob Dorran, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer, Tel: (416) 340-6003, E-mail: investor-relations@superiorplus.com , Toll Free: 1-866-490-PLUS (7587).
