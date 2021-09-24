Super Mario Bros. Has A Cast That Can’t Be Beat

The digital fantasy landscape that reminds most millennials of childhood evenings at home will take shape as a full-fledged, animated film next December. Super Mario Bros. — the movie — just announced an official cast list, and it includes names that everyone, gamers or not, will recognize. Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Seth Rogen, and Keegan-Michael Key are just a few.
Chris landed the upcoming film’s lead role, Mario, while Anya and Charlie Day will co-star as Peach and Luigi.
Seth, Keegan-Michael, and Jack Black complete the movie’s main cast as Donkey Kong, Toad, and Bowser, respectively.
Nintendo shared the Super Mario Bros. casting news yesterday, prompting a flood of enthusiastic tweets and celebratory social media posts from the voiceover stars themselves.
Chris, Anya, Charlie, and Jack each acknowledged their involvement in the Super Mario Bros. movie in Instagram posts that paid homage to the original games.
“It’s-a meeeee!!!!!” Chris captioned a recent IG video, where he reminisced about playing the Super Mario Bros. arcade game at a local laundromat as a kid.
Anya simply shared side-by-side images of her and Peach looking pretty dang similar and added the character’s catchphrase in her post’s caption. “Here we gooooo,” she wrote.
Super Mario Bros. is scheduled to premiere in December 2022. What do you think of the cast?
