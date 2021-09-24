Super Mario Bros. Has A Cast That Can’t Be Beat

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
28

The digital fantasy landscape that reminds most millennials of childhood evenings at home will take shape as a full-fledged, animated film next December. Super Mario Bros. — the movie — just announced an official cast list, and it includes names that everyone, gamers or not, will recognize. Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Seth Rogen, and Keegan-Michael Key are just a few.

Chris landed the upcoming film’s lead role, Mario, while Anya and Charlie Day will co-star as Peach and Luigi.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images, Rich Fury / Getty Images

Seth, Keegan-Michael, and Jack Black complete the movie’s main cast as Donkey Kong, Toad, and Bowser, respectively.


Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, Arnold Turner / Getty Images for Netflix, Taylor Hill / FilmMagic via Getty Images

Nintendo shared the Super Mario Bros. casting news yesterday, prompting a flood of enthusiastic tweets and celebratory social media posts from the voiceover stars themselves.

Chris Pratt as Mario
Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach
Charlie Day as Luigi
Jack Black as Bowser
Keegan-Michael Key as Toad
Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong
Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong
Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek
Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike
Surprise cameos from Charles Martinet


@NintendoAmerica / Via Twitter: @NintendoAmerica

Fred Armisen, Sebastian Maniscalco, and Charles Martinet, who voiced Mario in the video game franchise, will also star in the animated film.

Chris, Anya, Charlie, and Jack each acknowledged their involvement in the Super Mario Bros. movie in Instagram posts that paid homage to the original games.

“It’s-a meeeee!!!!!” Chris captioned a recent IG video, where he reminisced about playing the Super Mario Bros. arcade game at a local laundromat as a kid.

Anya simply shared side-by-side images of her and Peach looking pretty dang similar and added the character’s catchphrase in her post’s caption. “Here we gooooo,” she wrote.

Super Mario Bros. is scheduled to premiere in December 2022. What do you think of the cast?

