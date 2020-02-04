Super Bowl sign language artist condemns Fox for excluding performance

Christine Sun Kim He is expressing his "big disappointment,quot; in Fox Sports for not including his performance in the 2020 Super Bowl.
In an article written for The New York Times, the American sign language artist says she was "angry and exasperated,quot; to learn that they were not presenting their performance in the game's broadcasts. He also notes: "In what was supposed to be a & # 39; bonus feed & # 39; dedicated to my full performance on the Fox Sports website, the cameras were cut to show close-ups of the players about halfway through each song. "
"Why have sign language performance that is not accessible to anyone who wants to see it? It's 2020: we have had the technology to do it for decades," he writes.
Christine also reveals that she hesitated to accept acting in the Super Bowl, citing her support for Colin Kaepernick. "Being deaf in the United States has always been political, and I needed to process some internal conflict before accepting. I knew that some musical artists had rejected opportunities to play in the game last year in support of Colin Kaepernick," the artist shares. "I was wondering if I should do the same."
As he explains, deaf people have been "mistreated or killed by the police,quot; in recent years, similar to people in the black community.
However, Christine says she felt it was important to appear in the Super Bowl because she believes "her appearance could increase awareness of the systemic barriers and stigmas associated with our deafness, and take some people into action." Then he accepted the invitation to act in the Super Bowl 2020, together Yolanda Adams Y Demi lovato.
Despite her apparent lack of airtime, the artist says she is "proud,quot; to be chosen for the presentation, which can be seen in the National Association of the Deaf YouTube. "I wholeheartedly support the efforts to promote accessibility and equality undertaken by the N.F.L. and the N.A.D. I also recognize and support those who have used the N.F.L. platform to achieve broader objectives of social justice."
As Christine pointed out, Fox Sports' decision was criticized by stars from all walks of life, including the deaf actress Marlee Matlinmodel Nyle DiMarco and many more. Matlin, who is an open defender of the deaf community, tweeted: "TO ALL networks: next time in #SuperBowl when the signer as @chrisunkim is performing #NationalAnthem & America the Beautiful, they should be on the broadcast ALL the time, not a few seconds. SHOW the beauty of ASL in a bubble, split screen or next to the singer It's time! "
ME! News has contacted Fox Sports for comment.
%MINIFYHTML5884adaa9d3cbe1ad55938a1d8b03da117%