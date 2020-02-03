Super Bowl player celebrates victory by paying 100 dog adoption fees

JLN / Shutterstock Photography
It's about giving back!
After winning the most important game of their career, most athletes choose to give away, but not the Chiefs player Derrick Nnadi. After winning the 2020 Super Bowl on Sunday night, the NFL star revealed that she decided to celebrate by giving back to the community. Thanks to Nnadi, every dog in the animal shelter KC Pet Project is free to adopt.
"All my life I always wanted a dog," said Nnadi CNN. "Growing up I didn't have a pet, my parents really didn't allow pets." Nnadi explained that his childhood was the reason he decided to pay adoption fees for more than 100 dogs in the shelter. He also explained that getting his first dog, Rocky, during his last year of college he really inspired him to recognize the link he can create with an animal.
"When I had (Rocky) for the first time, he was very shy," Nnadi shared. "It made me think about how other animals, whether they are their property or in a shelter, feel scared and alone."
That is why he decided to partner with the nonprofit animal shelter located in Kansas City, Missouri, in a partnership with the Derrick Nnadi Foundation. In fact, this association goes back far beyond the Super Bowl. At the beginning of the season, Nnadi promised that for each boss who won this season, he would pay the adoption fee for a dog.
Then he upped the ante when his team arrived at the Super Bowl and agreed to pay adoption fees for each dog if they won. The average adoption rate for each dog is $ 150 just to put it in perspective. "I've never been champion before," Nnadi shared. "All my years playing football, that first time honestly feels like the best day of my life."
