Super Bowl player celebrates victory by paying 100 dog adoption fees

It's about giving back!

After winning the most important game of their career, most athletes choose to give away, but not the Chiefs player Derrick Nnadi. After winning the 2020 Super Bowl on Sunday night, the NFL star revealed that she decided to celebrate by giving back to the community. Thanks to Nnadi, every dog ​​in the animal shelter KC Pet Project is free to adopt.

"All my life I always wanted a dog," said Nnadi CNN. "Growing up I didn't have a pet, my parents really didn't allow pets." Nnadi explained that his childhood was the reason he decided to pay adoption fees for more than 100 dogs in the shelter. He also explained that getting his first dog, Rocky, during his last year of college he really inspired him to recognize the link he can create with an animal.

"When I had (Rocky) for the first time, he was very shy," Nnadi shared. "It made me think about how other animals, whether they are their property or in a shelter, feel scared and alone."