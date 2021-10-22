Super Bowl LVI Could Reportedly Bring In Up To $477M To The Los Angeles County Economy

According to a report by Micronomics Economic Research and Consulting, Los Angeles County could potentially bring in over $470 million thanks to Super Bowl LVI, according to FOX LA.

With Super Bowl LVI, there will also be job opportunities coming to the area as well. “The LA region could see approximately 2,200 to 4,700 new jobs. The County of LA could also see a local tax revenue of $12 million to $22 million, according to data from the report,” Fox LA reports.

“When our city welcomed the newly completed SoFi Stadium and YouTube Theater, we were cautiously optimistic to see the projected economic benefits, tax revenues and jobs potential for the community. With a potential $52 million stimulus for the total Inglewood economy (purchases, jobs and businesses) for Super Bowl week, this report paints an encouraging portrait of what those economic impacts could look like for all of Inglewood,” Inglewood Mayor James Butts said in a statement.

In addition to Super Bowl LVI, California will be home for the MLB All-Star Game, the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship.

As you know, Super Bowl LVI will be played in Inglewood, CA at the SoFi Stadium.

The $5 billion SoFi Stadium opened in 2020 “acts as a shared home stadium during the NFL season, with home games split between the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers. It holds 70,240 patrons, with that number expandable up to 100,240 for major events,” according to CBS Local.

