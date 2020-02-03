Super Bowl 2020: Alex Rodriguez's daughter becomes an E! News reporter

It is safe to say Jennifer Lopez Y Alex RodriguezThe modern family is the true champion of 2020 Super Bowl.
During her iconic instant part-time performance, the superstar singer surprised fans when she took her 11-year-old daughter to the stage to lend her impressive voice to "Let & # 39; s Get Loud,quot;. Meanwhile, back in the field, the daughter of the retired athlete Natasha He was showing his talent as a budding reporter. During an exclusive interview with E! News & # 39; Jason Kennedy, the 15-year-old took the microphone and expertly questioned his father about the game and the next program of his fiancee.
"How is the day going for you?" she asked the former Yankee so professionally, to which he replied coldly: "Natasha, it's going to be fantastic. It's going to be an epic day. Perfect weather here in Miami."
Epic was a euphemism. With the help of Shakira, J Balvin Y Bad bunny J.Lo closed the place in a concert that we will certainly talk about in the coming years.
Of course, he didn't join during the night. Until the moment of the show, she was putting her blood, sweat, tears and passion to create the moment. "I was in game mode," Alex explained to E! News. "I thought we could sleep, do some yoga, watch the pregame program."
But boy was wrong. Early Sunday morning, "she pulled me out of bed and we went to work out," he added. "She is a beast. She is ready to leave and has the Michael Jordan game face. "
That seemed to be the theme for all the artists in the Super Bowl. Early night Demi lovato He continued his tour back singing the national anthem, a goal he has had for more than a decade. And, it goes without saying that he crushed it, and fans even compared their interpretations with Whitney HoustonIt is much appreciated, set in 1991. Now, experience and praise have it floating in the cloud nine.
"It means everything," he said exclusively to E! News after the performance. "It was a dream come true. I tweeted about this 10 years ago and now it happened. It's so surreal. I'm still recovering."
