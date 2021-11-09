Supa Cent Shows Off Her New Boo On Instagram (Video)

When it comes to having a man, best believe mother and cosmetics mogul, Supa Cent has no problem in this department. Recently she’s been pretty low-key, about her love life, up until today. The New Orleans native popped out on the ‘gram with her new boo and shared a sweet encounter of a recent date.

Supa put us in her business when she shared how her boo Rayzor brought the romantic vibes she’s always wanted. In a video that received over 54,000 views on her Instagram page, she wrote in the caption, “I honestly can’t explain how thoughtful and romantic this was for me. To know me it’s all about someone paying attention to you. Knowing the things and people I love to create memories with. To love me, my family and my friends are everything to me.” She continued explaining how Rayzor set up a fantastic brunch.

This happiness that Supa is displaying didn’t happen overnight. She revealed six months ago was when they had their first date. Rayzor also showed Supa some love on his page, while keeping the same energy. He shared a few photos of them and captioned his post, “Me and lil mama been out here going to crazy.”

The Roommates commended Supa for looking good and having a man. One commented, “I love Supa! I’m nervous about her posting her man because I don’t want anybody to play with her. That’s a good person!”

It’s no secret that Supa’s love life has played out in the public eye. The world witnessed her split from her former fiancé and the father of her daughter Louis, and most recently, her break up with rapper Sage The Gemini in February.

Roommates, let us know what yall think about Supa Cent and her new boo!

