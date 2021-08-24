Sunwing expands flight service from Toronto and Montreal after returning to the skies last month

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following an overwhelmingly positive response to its return to service on July 30, Sunwing has announced it will be offering Canadians even more ways to head to the tropics this fall. The tour operator will be adding several new routes from its two largest gateways, Toronto and Montreal, with direct flights to the vacation hotspots of St. Maarten, Aruba and Los Cabos.

“Following positive customer demand for our initial destinations of Cancun, Punta Cana and Montego Bay, and based on increasing demand to travel in the early fall, we decided to expand our flight service and destination offerings ahead of schedule,” commented Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations at Sunwing. “Our customers are looking for even more choice and flexibility. We’re excited to help them plan their dream getaway with ease under our wing, and we look forward to announcing additional flight routes in the near future.”

“In addition to seeking out the frictionless travel experiences we provide, we’re seeing more Canadians searching for bucket list destinations and exotic islands that are off the beaten path,” commented Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at Sunwing. “By adding Los Cabos, Aruba and St. Maarten to our offerings, customers will have even more options to choose from so they can personalize their vacation to their travel style.”

The flight schedule for the three additional destinations will be as follows:

Between Toronto and Los Cabos, Thursdays starting September 16, 2021

Between Toronto and Aruba, Mondays starting September 20, 2021

Between Toronto and St. Maarten, Thursdays starting September 30, 2021

Between Montreal and St. Maarten, Thursdays starting November 4, 2021

Between Montreal and Los Cabos, Thursdays starting November 11, 2021

Vacationers can choose from a range of popular resorts across these exotic destinations. In Aruba, guests can stay on the world-famous shores of Palm Beach at Riu Palace Aruba, an elegant resort offering activities and amenities for all ages. Sun-seekers can explore all that St. Maarten has to offer while staying at Sonesta Maho Beach Resort Casino and Spa, an all inclusive oasis just steps from local shops and nightlife. Couples and friends headed to Los Cabos can stay at the adults only Riu Palace Baja California, where they can lounge by glamorous infinity pools overlooking the coast and enjoy complimentary access to the weekly RIU Pool Parties.

To help Canadians make their return to paradise, Sunwing is offering incredible last minute vacation deals. Travellers can enjoy flexible booking options including reduced deposits of just $100 per person (down from $250 per person), an extended final payment window of 25 days before departure and monthly payment options through Uplift.

Plus, customers who book their getaway by September 9, 2021 for departures between now and October 31, 2021 will receive complimentary COVID-19 Coverage underwritten by Manulife included in their package (terms and conditions apply).

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

