Sunseap explores solar farms in Indonesia to power Singapore

Article content

SINGAPORE — Companies led by Singapore’s Sunseap Group signed a memorandum of understanding to develop solar power systems in the neighboring Riau islands of Indonesia to provide electricity for the city-state, Sunseap said on Monday.

The various systems will have a combined 7 gigawatt-peak (GWp) capacity, Sunseap said. It includes a previously announced 2.2 GWp floating solar farm on Batam island, part of the Riau archipelago south of Singapore.

The project will help Singapore and Indonesia meet their green energy goals and would be one of the largest cross-border interconnected clean energy projects in Southeast Asia, Sunseap said.