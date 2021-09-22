Sunny Hostin Questions The Current Administration’s Actions As The Haitian Migrant Crisis Escalates

By now, many people are aware of what has been taking place at the southern border as recent images and videos have shown the aggressive manner Haitian migrants have faced at the hands of border patrol agents. Many celebrities have been using their platforms to speak out about the heartbreaking images while showing their support for the Haitian migrants.

One person who has been gaining attention for their thoughts about the situation is “The View,” co-host, Sunny Hostin, who explained why the situation hits close to home for her.

During Tuesday’s episode, Sunny said, “I think that U.S. policy towards Haiti has always been corrupt and it doesn’t have to be that way because we know that the United States can do it, there is a way to do it, there’s just no will to do it.”

She continued, “The United States and the White House has promised to bring 95,000 Afghans here, and I’m not saying they shouldn’t be brought here, they should be, that is the promise of this country. But if you can send 95,000 Afghans here why are you sending eight-six Haitians back on an airplane to a county that has been devastated?”

Sunny mentioned that the policy of removing migrants and refugees from the U.S. started with the Trump administration, and added that Haitians have not had a fair chance.

She explained that this matter is something she is taking personally because her husband is Haitian.

Check out what she had to say below:

As we previously reported, as the heartbreaking photos and videos showed what Haitian migrants are dealing with at the border, the White House spoke out and said the alleged use of whips on the migrants is not acceptable.

