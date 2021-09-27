Sunny Hostin & Ana Navarro’s Recent COVID-19 Tests Results Turned Out To Be False Positive 

Last Friday, “The View co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were abruptly pulled off of the set live on-air as they were preparing to interview Vice President Kamala Harris. The incident caused the VP to be interviewed from elsewhere in the building without having to be on the show’s actual set.

On Monday, the incident was addressed head-on, and it was revealed that all of the show’s hosts were repeatedly tested throughout the weekend, and it turns out Sunny and Ana’s test results were also negative, meaning the results from Friday were false positive.

The ladies spoke about the situation and how it impacted them and their families within that moment, and even after they were off of the set. Sunny said, “It was really uncomfortable for my results to be released publicly before I even knew what was going on before they were verified before I was tested again and again, and there were real life ramifications when things like that happen.”

According to Deadline, Suuny mentioned that her husband, who is a surgeon, had to be pulled out of the operating room when the news broke. She said, “because God forbid he’s operating on someone and he’s Covid positive.” She added that her children’s school had to be alerted and her parents were rushed to quickly get tested.

Sunny continued, “These are the sorts of real-life things that were happening, and for me, it was particularly triggering because not too long ago I delivered the eulogy at my in-law’s funeral. So you could imagine how I felt, thinking I could possibly be Covid positive, and my family could experience another loss, a loss that I don’t think my husband could handle.”

Ana also spoke about the moment and said, “My first thought was, ‘Oh my God,’ because I have just spent the day with Kamala Harris’ sister, niece, and brother in law, so I am thinking, ‘I’m Typhoid Mary and I’m going to wipe out the entire Harris family in one week. So I have to call them immediately, call your family because you don’t want them to find out from TV. Of course, they had, and it shows you just how instant these days news travels.”

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Sunny Hostin & Ana Navarro’s Recent COVID-19 Tests Results Turned Out To Be False Positive appeared first on The Shade Room.