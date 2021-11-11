Suni Lee Was Pepper Sprayed In An Anti-Asian Attack

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“I was so mad, but there was nothing I could do.”

Suni Lee is recounting a scary experience that went down just weeks after she won gold the Olympics.


Jamie Squire / Getty Images

The 18-year-old gymnast says she was getting ready for a night out with friends with they became the target of an anti-Asian attack.

Suni explained that she and a group of girlfriends, who were all of Asian descent, were simply waiting for their Uber when they were approached.

Suddenly, a car sped by with rowdy passengers who were shouting racist slurs like “ching chong” and insisting they “go back to where they came from.”


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

At one point, Suni says she her arm was hit with a blast of pepper spray from one of the passengers.

“I was so mad, but there was nothing I could do or control because they skirted off,” Suni told PopSugar.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

She continued, “I didn’t do anything to them, and having the reputation, it’s so hard because I didn’t want to do anything that could get me into trouble. I just let it happen.”

Unfortunately, Suni is one of many Asian-Americans who have reported experiencing racist attacks over the past year.


Xavier Lorenzo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

According to FBI data that was released in October, anti-Asian hate crimes rose more than 73 percent in 2020 alone.


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

You can learn what you can do to to help the Asian community here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR