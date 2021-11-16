Suni Lee Eliminated On ‘DWTS’ With Melora Hardin — Semi-Finals Recap – Hollywood Life

The ‘DWTS’ semi-finals have arrived. The remaining couples brought their A-game with two separate performances, but two pairs were sent home once again in another heartbreaking elimination.

The Dancing with the Stars semi-finals begin out with the redemption round. Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke are up first with their redemption salsa. The last time they danced the salsa, the judges could only see their rehearsal footage because they both had COVID-19. This time around, they dance the salsa in the ballroom to “Danza Kuduro” by Don Omar and Lucenzo.

Bruno Tonioli notes that Cody’s “arm-ography” has drastically improved, but he did mess up a couple of times. Carrie Ann Inaba calls this performance the “definition of redemption.” Len Goodman calls the performance an “action-packed, full-on salsa,” and Derek Hough adds that this was a “huge improvement from the first time.” Cody and Cheryl’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; Derek = 8; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 35 out of 40.

‘DWTS’ Season 30 Semi-Finals Performances

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev are up next with their redemption rumba to “I Don’t Want To Wait” by Paula Cole. Len raves that this was a “terrific routine” with “lots of interesting choreography.” Bruno adds that Melora’s “interpretation is always compelling.” Carrie Ann says that Melora’s “hip action was greatly improved” but has to take off a point for Melora’s foot coming off the ground. Melora and Artem’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 10; Derek = 9; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 36 out of 40.

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber tackle their redemption foxtrot to “Haven’t Met You Yet” by Michael Bublé. Len says that this was such a “joyful and happy dance” from Suni and Sasha. He notes that Suni’s “frame was terrific,” but her footwork was a tad “suspect” at times. Derek raves that he is loving “Suni 2.0.” Derek points out that, in his eyes, Suni’s frame was a little off. Bruno tells Suni and Sasha that their “connection was absolutely wonderful,” but the routine “sometimes got a bit bouncy.” Suni and Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 9; Derek = 9; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 37 out of 40.

Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson’s redemption Argentine tango to “Santa Maria (Del Buen Ayre)” by Gotan Project is one of the best DWTS performances ever. Len does his version of a mic drop. “That was bloody brilliant,” he says. Bruno raves that the performance was “outstanding.” Carrie Ann points out that there was “so much passion” between Jenna and Jojo, as well as a “bravado that made it so powerful.” Jojo and Jenna’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 10; Derek = 10; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 40 out of 40.

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach dance redemption tango to “Telephone” by Martynas. Derek raves over the “fantastic” performance and declares that Iman has “come further than any other NBA basketball player ever.” Bruno points out that Iman’s “top line is unrecognizable,” and Carrie Ann agrees. Iman and Daniella’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; Derek = 10; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 37 out of 40.

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten take on a redemption Tango to “Titanium” by David Guetta featuring Sia. Len says the “fabulous” performance was full of “attack” and “aggression.” Derek tells Amanda that she’s been “the most consistent dancer this season.” Bruno notes the performance was “so polished, so slick.” While Carrie Ann thought the performance was “incredible,” she has to dock a point for Amanda’s foot coming off the ground. Amanda and Alan’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 10; Derek = 10; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 39 out of 40.

Melora and Artem’s second dance of the night is a contemporary to “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons. Len calls the performance “lovely” and full of “attack” and “purpose.” Derek has to bring up Melora’s “powerful presence on the floor.” Carrie Ann says that Melora is the “most beautiful lyrical dancer.” Melora and Artem’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; Derek = 9; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 36 out of 40.

Cody and Cheryl dance the Argentine tango to “La Cumparsita” by Forever Tango. Derek commends Cody and Cheryl on their performance and says “Cheryl was working overtime.” Bruno calls the performance “red hot.” Len says that Bruno has come so far from the beginning of the season. Cody and Cheryl’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; Derek = 9; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 36 out of 40.

Suni and Sasha dance a beautiful contemporary to “Gravity” by Sara Bareilles. Bruno says it felt like Suni was “absolutely weightless” out there. Carrie Ann raves over the “magnificent” performance. Len calls the routine “dramatic” and “passionate” but felt it got a bit “same-y” at times. Suni and Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 9; Derek = 10; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 39 out of 40.

Jojo and Jenna’s contemporary to “Before You Go (Piano Version)” by Lewis Capaldi is simply stunning. Carrie Ann tells the pair that “everything was in perfection and in sync.” Derek admits that this was “the best contemporary we’ve seen on the show ever.” Bruno calls the performance “exquisite.” Jojo and Jenna’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 10; Derek = 10; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 40 out of 40.

Iman and Daniella’s second dance is to “Dark Fantasy” by Kanye West. Iman’s wife, Teyana Taylor, actually did the vocals for th song. Len and Bruno are stunned by the “spectacular” and “heart-stopping” lifts. Carrie Ann says that what Iman brings is “everything I want to see in a dance.” Iman and Daniella’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 9; Derek = 10; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 38 out of 40.

The final performance of the night is Amanda and Alan’s contemporary to “Live Your Life – Nick Cordero” by Lenii. This performance is dedicated to Amanda’s late husband and “everybody who’s lost somebody.” Bruno says he was “totally mesmerized” by the performance and this was “beyond critique.” Carrie Ann raves that Amanda “transcended” beauty and perfection. Len says both of Amanda and Alan’s performances were “both fantastic.” Amanda and Alan’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 10; Derek = 10; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 40 out of 40.

Suni & Melora Are Eliminated

The first couple who is dancing in the finale is… Jojo and Jenna. The next finalists are Iman and Daniella as well as Cody and Cheryl. The bottom three are Amanda and Alan, Suni and Sasha, and Melora and Artem. The first couple to be eliminated is Melora and Artem. It’s down to Amanda and Alan, along with Suni and Sasha.

It’s down to the judges. Carrie Ann chooses to save Amanda and Alan. Derek goes with Amanda and Alan as well. Bruno chooses to save Amanda and Alan. That means Suni and Sasha are the second couple to be eliminated.