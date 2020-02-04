Sunday supplement: Does Kepa Arrizabalaga have a future at Chelsea? The | Soccer news

The world's most expensive goalkeeper paid the price of some poor screens with his place in Frank Lampard's initial XI against Leicester on Saturday





Does Kepa Arrizabalaga have a future at Chelsea after being shot down by Frank Lampard? The Sunday supplement panel discusses …

%MINIFYHTML7411de4f936e2c53279c2958634973d011% %MINIFYHTML7411de4f936e2c53279c2958634973d012%

Does Kepa Arrizabalaga have a future at Chelsea after being eliminated by Frank Lampard for last weekend's 2-2 draw with Leicester? The Sunday supplement panel discussed the future of Spanish in the latest edition of the show …

The 25-year-old, who joined Chelsea for 71.6 million pounds in the summer of 2018 as the world's most expensive goalkeeper, has received criticism after a series of below-par exhibitions so far the season and paid the price with its place in the initial lineup of Lampard against Leicester on Saturday.

Willy Caballero was approved to replace Kepa and has left doubts about the future of the Spaniard at Stamford Bridge, with reports suggesting that Lampard wants to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer.

However, the Sunday Supplement panel, which featured the Daily Mail soccer correspondent, Craig Hope, the Times football chief writer, Henry Winter, and Telegraph soccer reporter Mike McGrath, suggested that the fall of Kepa is a message from Lampard, who will wait for a response from his goalkeeper.

"It's a decision I make, and I think that with the goalkeepers it's a decision that you don't take lightly for what it means." They are very close and work hard together every day, but I think he is one of the ones I believe for this game. I trust Willy, he trains brilliantly, he's a great professional. I trust both of you, but it's today's decision. " Frank Lampard speaking before the Chelsea draw in Leicester

& # 39; Kepa as a young De Gea without the saves & # 39;

Kepa and David de Gea are international partners with Spain

the Daily mail& # 39; s Craig hope He compared Kepa with David de Gea at the beginning of his Manchester United career, but suggests that Lampard will expect the Spaniard to improve his game with Caballero, which is not a viable long-term option for the starting jersey.

"It didn't surprise me (they dropped it)," Hope said. "I saw Kepa in Newcastle a couple of weeks ago when Newcastle somehow stole a 94-minute winner. All he had to do all afternoon was save what was a pretty routine header and flew by.

"You look at Kepa and he reminds me of David de Gea in the early years at Manchester United, only without the saves. Now, that's something very important to say about a goalkeeper, but it's not really close enough."

2:59 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of the 2-2 draw between Leicester and Chelsea in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: The highlights of the 2-2 draw between Leicester and Chelsea in the Premier League

"He doesn't make enough saves and doesn't look like a goalkeeper today in the sense that, if you look at your Alissons and your Edersons, you need a goalkeeper now to dominate, not only the penalty area but also the third final, it seems to that boy who returns to David de Gea in the first years at Manchester United.

"But then you see Willy Caballero face Leicester and you understand why they have persevered with Kepa for so long. I know the first goal is diverted, but it seems he is trying to catch a crispy pack. The second goal seems." as if he were trying to take a bus where he is chasing the player outside the penalty area.

Caballero could not avoid the effort diverted from Harvey Barnes in Leicester

"I know that Frank came out and defended him after the game, but when the alternative is Caballero, you can see why they have kept Kepa in the team. There is a reason why Caballero has rebounded in some clubs now as a sub goalkeeper and never It has really endorsed a number one position.

"You would like to think that Frank is trying to send a message to Kepa to come back and raise his game because what we have seen in recent weeks has probably undermined progress in other parts of the field for Chelsea."

"You look at Kepa and he reminds me of David de Gea in the early years at Manchester United, only without the saves. Now, that's something very important to say about a goalkeeper, but it really doesn't get close enough." Sunday Craig Hope Supplement

& # 39; Sympathy for the fall of Kepa & # 39;

Kepa has conceded 32 goals so far this season

The times& # 39; Henry Winter He thinks that Kepa deserves some sympathy due to the rotation of the Chelsea centrals this season, but he still believes that Lampard made the right decision by leaving Spain's international.

"You should have some sympathy for Kepa in terms of the rotation and changes of the central halves in front of him," he added.

Frank Lampard wants a new goalkeeper in the summer after skipping Kepa Arrizabalaga against Leicester on Saturday. Daily express.

"It must be much better for a goalkeeper if you have built that triangle with the two central halves or the three central halves."

"I have some sympathy there, but what this also shows is Lampard's decision. We have all talked to him, he has this image as a pleasant, intelligent and pleasant individual, but what this shows is that Lampard has this merciless side.

"Dropping Kepa was a great decision and probably the right one if you focus a little on Kepa."

Paul Merson: "If you had asked me five weeks ago if Chelsea had a problem with their goalkeeper, I would have said no, I thought Kepa was good. He had a bad time." "I thought he had made a great decision, I think that is one of his biggest decisions since becoming a manager in football if I'm honest." "Willy Caballero made a mistake, which can happen when you change the goalkeepers, but he's a decent person to get in. I know he made a mistake, he's probably too interested and hasn't played for a while."

& # 39; Kepa will come back stronger & # 39;

Kepa was criticized for not keeping out Hector Bellerin's late equalizer against Arsenal

Finally, The Telegraph& # 39; s Mike McGrath He thinks that Kepa lacks presence in his penalty area, but has backed him to return to the strongest Chelsea starting lineup.

"Kepa was slow in Newcastle and Hector Bellerin's goal against Arsenal. I didn't think it was terminal. I didn't think he was a bad goalkeeper," McGrath said.

"I thought it had to do with sharpness, which can be improved.

Reports suggest that Lampard wants to replace Kepa next summer.

"I think he is the best goalkeeper in the world because he is the most expensive goalkeeper in the world? No, I don't think so. In Old Trafford on Saturday, Peter Schmeichel entered the press room and felt a presence there. He even has a presence in a room since he hung up his gloves.

"A presence in and around the box comes with time. De Gea didn't have it at the beginning of his career at Old Trafford because it comes with time. I don't think it's the terminal for him, but it's a good man-run. He will be stronger for that. "