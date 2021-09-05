SundaeSwap Clears Misconceptions Amid Recent Cardano Controversy By CoinQuora

- The recent upgrade sparked discussions around the platform’s design
- SundaeSwap clarified misconceptions on the recent Cardano issues
- The platform also presented potential solutions for the problems
After launching smart contracts in their testnet, Cardano faced backlash from the developers that tested it. Apparently, there were mixed feelings about the upgrade. Discussions arose and misconceptions naturally followed. Because of this, decentralized exchange SundaeSwap thought that it will be good to weigh in on the issue.
The SundaeSwap team published a post on the official medium blog of SundaeSwap Labs. In the blog, they laid out potential solutions and cleared up the misconceptions regarding the issue. They also presented their overall thoughts on the matter.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.