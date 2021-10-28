Suncor is doubling its dividend and boosting share buybacks as it swings to profitability

The hike brings the payout back to pre-pandemic levels
CALGARY – Suncor Energy Inc. is doubling its dividend after a bumper quarter of high crude oil prices returned the oilsands major to profitability.
Suncor announced after markets closed Wednesday that it would double its quarterly dividend to 42 cents per share, a 100 per cent increase that brings the company’s payout back up to pre-pandemic levels.
In addition to the dividend boost, the Calgary-based integrated oil company announced it was accelerating plans to repurchase its own shares. Suncor now plans to buy up to 7 per cent of its outstanding shares, or up to 107 million shares.
“Since the start of 2021, we have returned $2.6 billion to our shareholders through share repurchases and dividends and have reduced net debt by $3.1 billion, demonstrating significant progress towards fortifying our balance sheet and meeting our capital allocation targets for the year,” Suncor president and CEO Mark Little said in a release.
The company reported net earnings of $877 million in the third quarter — a complete reversal from the $12 million net loss it posted during the same period a year earlier.
Suncor also announced higher than expected quarterly production, hitting 698,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day during the period, which is a 13 per cent increase over the 616,200 boed the company produced during the same period last year.
At the same time, Suncor announced that it is on track to resolve the operational problems that have plagued its Fort Hills oilsands mine and expects to ramp back up to full utilization by the end of the year.
