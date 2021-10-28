Suncor is doubling its dividend and boosting share buybacks as it swings to profitability

CALGARY – Suncor Energy Inc. is doubling its dividend after a bumper quarter of high crude oil prices returned the oilsands major to profitability.

Suncor announced after markets closed Wednesday that it would double its quarterly dividend to 42 cents per share, a 100 per cent increase that brings the company’s payout back up to pre-pandemic levels.

In addition to the dividend boost, the Calgary-based integrated oil company announced it was accelerating plans to repurchase its own shares. Suncor now plans to buy up to 7 per cent of its outstanding shares, or up to 107 million shares.

“Since the start of 2021, we have returned $2.6 billion to our shareholders through share repurchases and dividends and have reduced net debt by $3.1 billion, demonstrating significant progress towards fortifying our balance sheet and meeting our capital allocation targets for the year,” Suncor president and CEO Mark Little said in a release.