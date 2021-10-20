Sunak Plans to Extend Recovery Loans for U.K. Businesses

Article content By Alex Morales (Bloomberg) — Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak plans to extend a program of state-backed loans for U.K. businesses, one of the measures to aid the economy’s recovery from the worst recession in a century. The Recovery Loan Scheme was due to end Dec. 31 but will now be extended for a further six months, according to a person familiar with the Treasury’s plans who asked not to be named because discussions are still underway. Sunak is set to announce the decision in his budget on Oct. 27, the person said.

Article content Sunak is trying to spur investment and prop up businesses after the recovery hit a weak patch. The economy grew less than expected in August after posting an unexpected drop in gross domestic product in July. That’s cast doubt on whether output will return to pre-pandemic levels this year. The loans program is one of a handful of carefully-targeted measures Sunak is planning in the spending round this year. The Treasury wants to avoid the sort of major stimulus that might add to alarm at the Bank of England about inflation and prompt more interest rate increases, people familiar with the chancellor’s thinking said earlier this week. The chancellor unveiled the recovery loans in March in order to help businesses rebuild after the pandemic. Under the program, businesses can borrow as much as 10 million pounds ($13.8 billion), with the state backing 80% of the lending. The Treasury said at the time that its end date for new entrants of Dec. 31 was “subject to review.”