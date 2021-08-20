Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content (Bloomberg) — A tax break on property purchases played a smaller part than commonly thought in the U.K.’s pandemic housing boom, according to a report that accuses Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak of wasting billions of pounds of public money. The analysis by the Resolution Foundation claims that the buildup of savings during lockdowns, changes in housing preferences and cheaper borrowing costs had an equal and possibly greater role in the recession-defying 13% surge in property values over the past year.

Article content Researchers said the stamp-duty holiday introduced by Sunak in July 2020 has proved both “expensive and unnecessary,” with the cost in foregone taxes in England and Northern Ireland alone set to total 4.4 billion pounds ($6 billion) by the spring of next year. “The problem with the stamp duty holiday isn’t that it caused a house price rise, but that a boom in transactions and prices would almost certainly have taken place without it,” said Krishan Shah at the Resolution Foundation. “That begs big questions about value for money.” The study published Saturday found that house prices grew faster in local authorities where people saved least from the transaction-tax cut, and slower in districts with the highest tax savings. A similar pattern is observable when it comes to the number of properties changing hands, it said.