Sun Life to Buy DentaQuest for $2.48 Billion to Expand in U.S.

Article content (Bloomberg) — Sun Life Financial Inc., Canada’s largest group-benefits company, agreed to buy U.S. dental-benefits provider DentaQuest for about $2.48 billion, bolstering its business south of the border. Private equity firm Centerbridge Partners LP will sell its minority stake in DentaQuest as part of the transaction, Toronto-based Sun Life said Sunday. DentaQuest is majority owned by the non-profit CareQuest Institute for Oral Health, which plans to use the proceeds on programs to improve dental care for underserved communities.

Article content The acquisition gives Sun Life the second-largest provider of dental benefits in the U.S., more than doubling its employee-benefits revenue there and adding to its portfolio of health and group benefits in the country. Boston-based DentaQuest, founded in 2001, has more than 33 million customers in 36 states and about 2,400 employees. DentaQuest was particularly appealing because the firm is the largest provider of Medicaid dental benefits and is growing its Medicare Advantage and U.S. Affordable Care Act businesses, giving Sun Life access to the U.S. government market. The dental-benefits market also is less capital-intensive than other businesses like long-term care insurance, making it a more attractive target, Sun Life Chief Executive Officer Kevin Strain said.