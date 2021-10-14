SumUp Buys Fivestars to Expand U.S. Small Business Services

Article content

(Bloomberg) — SumUp Inc., a U.K. global payments company, acquired Fivestars as part of a push to become a one-stop service provider for small businesses.

SumUp said in a statement Thursday it paid $317 million in cash and stock to buy Fivestars, headquartered in San Francisco. Fivestars provides a payments and marketing platform that combines automation, rewards, and promotions for nano and small merchants in the U.S. and Canada.

While London-based SumUp already operates in the U.S. this is its first acquisition there. The deal will give it access to the more than 12,000 businesses in Fivestars’s network that drive over $3 billion in sales.