Summers Sees ‘Stupid Posturing’ Before U.S. Debt Limit Raised

Article content (Bloomberg) — Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers predicted “a lot of stupid posturing” by American politicians in coming weeks over raising the federal debt limit, before they ultimately agree to do it. Democrats and Republicans remain at odds with potentially just weeks to go until the debt ceiling is breached. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is urging Congress to increase the limit as soon as possible, warning that the Treasury’s extraordinary measures to avoid a breach could run out as soon as October. Republicans are refusing to assist.

Article content “As an investor I would hold Treasuries, because you’re going to see a lot of stupid posturing and games of chicken in Washington, but I have every confidence that this will be worked out and the United States will honor its debts,” Summers told Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week” with David Westin. Democratic congressional leaders have highlighted that their party joined Republicans in suspending the debt ceiling under GOP President Donald Trump. The Biden administration has also flagged that much of the increase in debt since the last, two-year agreement to set the limit aside has come from Republicans’ tax cuts and emergency spending due to the pandemic. Republicans have tied their hard-line position to opposition to the $3.5 trillion tax and social spending package that Democrats are now working to push through Congress via a budget reconciliation bill — a fast-track process that bypasses the filibuster, removing the need for Republican support in the Senate.