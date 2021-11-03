Summer Walker Trends After Dropping The Full Tracklist For ‘Still Over It’

It’s almost time! Fans have been highly anticipating Summer Walker’s second album, “Still Over It,” which will be released this upcoming Friday.

Summer quickly trended on Twitter after she released the full tracklist for the album. For hours, people discussed the album’s features, the songs they suspect will be their favorite, amongst other things.

The tracklist has 20 songs with features from; SZA, Cardi B, Pharrell, Lil Durk, Omarion, and JT. Although there’s no telling what the songs sound like prior to it’s release, that’s not stopping people from making predictions about which will be their top choice.

One person tweeted, “The features on Summer Walker CD already got me choosing what wall I’m going to slide when she drops.” Another tweeted, “Summer Walker funny as hell. She put her relationship issues on wax, named a song about being this man’s fourth BM, took a picture of a G wagon he leased, and she gave it back to him and made it to cover art for the tracklist. Genius.”

It’s no secret that Summer has had issues with London On Da Track, the father of her daughter Bubbles. London was the leading producer on her debut album, ‘Over It,’ but it looks like they will not be creating any magic this go-round.

Almost anything associated with Summer’s album continues to trend. Last month on October 12th, when she revealed that she had a track narrated by Ciara called “Ciara’s Prayer,” she also trended at that time. In addition, when she dropped the music video to the album’s first single, “Ex For A Reason,” featuring JT, that was a topic of discussion as well.

Currently, the video already has 2.3 million views on YouTube. Summer hasn’t teased which song will be getting a video next, but we have our eyes locked.

Roomies, what do yall think of the tracklist?

