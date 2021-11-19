Summer Walker & The Mother Of London On Da Track’s Eldest Daughter Exchange Words

Summer Walker and Eboni, the mother of London On Da Track’s eldest daughter Paris, had a recent back and forth moment on social media, which resulted in them having their Instagram accounts disabled.

Summer shared a message on her backup account, and said, “All the truths have finally been brought to the light. Now people can just face their mistakes and stop calling me nuts.”

Eboni took the time to respond to Summer and said, “Yeah, and with that being said, you owe me a f**ckin apology.”

Once Summer caught wind of Eboni’s post, she said, “Eboni you’ve been doing this for almost three years now. Please move on. You’re scaring me cause this is clearly an obsession. You know I’m an advocate for mental health so you might wanna get some help with that pinned up anger you have inside. Please stop mentioning me and my child. I’m very uncomfortable now. And I saw the death threat, I just ignored it.”

She proceeded to ask her following to report Eboni’s page.

Eboni clapped back at Summer once more denying all of Summer’s claims from her previous statement and added, “At this point, you sat up here and sang at least one whole song all about me and my life and got it the first track on your lil stankin’ album…”

The song she is referring to is “Bitter,” which is the opening track on Summer’s new album “Still Over It.”

It wasn’t too long before Eboni’s account was disabled, and Summer had a celebratory moment before her backup account was disabled as well. However, Summer’s official artist Instagram account is still up and running.

Summer Walker last got into with the mothers of London’s other children back in August and called them out on Instagram Live.

