Summer Walker Teases Second Album By Taking Its Hard Drive For A Ride

Whew! Summer Walker knows exactly what she’s doing by teasing album number two. The streets have spoken and they’re ready to hear more from the “Playing Games” singer. However, as Summer recently revealed, that time won’t come until November. Still, the star continues to tease the project with footage of the supposed hard drive that contains the album goods.

In her latest tease, Summer shared a video of her hopping into a vehicle and safely buckling the pink, glittered device in the backseat.

Check out the hilarious video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

