Summer Walker Shows DaniLeigh Support Amid Drama With DaBaby

Any one with an active social media presence knows it’s been going down between DaniLeigh and DaBaby. The pair have been trending on Twitter since late Sunday evening. A heated exchange on Instagram Live spiraled into allegations of domestic violence, shade, disrespect and a first glance at their three-month-old daughter. Like many, Summer Walker caught the drama. In response, she extended her support to Dani.

“@iamdanileigh no cap whatever you need hit me, & I mean whatever,” Summer wrote.

Summer Walker Reflects

There’s no question that Summer Walker can relate, in some way, to DaniLeigh’s current situation. She also experienced a messy, public split from another celebrity — famed producer London On Da Track. Not only that, Summer, like Dani, is a first-time mama to an infant daughter. Apparently, Dani’s situation even had Summer remembering her own relationship turmoil.

“Damn ni***s really ain’t sh*t,” Summer Walker wrote on her Instagram Story. “Seeing sh*t like that really make my chest hurt….brings a bi**h flashbacks..Ima pray for her.”

Summer’s latest album ‘Still Over It’ details her troublesome relationship with London On Da Track. She explains being alone during her pregnancy, experiencing heartbreak and hoping for love again. She ended her new project with Ciara’s prayer. Yes, that prayer, the one everyone’s been begging CiCi to bless us with since her love story with Russell Wilson began!

As of Tuesday afternoon, Dani hasn’t publicly responded to Summer’s offer. However, she did offer a general thank you on her Instagram Story. She posted a photo of what appears to be the cabin of an airplane with the message.

“I left and me and my baby safe,” Dani Leigh wrote. “Thank y’all for the support.”

Shortly before her update, news broke that Dani is being charged with two counts of simple assault. The charges originated from the call DaBaby made to police on November 14.

