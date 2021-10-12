Summer Walker Reveals That Ciara Will Narrate ‘Ciara’s Prayer’ On New Album

Bayyybbbeee! While many of us are preparing for “Cuffing Season,” it appears that Ciara’s prayer will also be made readily available, compliments of Summer Walker.

As Summer Walker prepares for her upcoming album, “Still Over It,” she announced that on Friday she’s dropping the first single featuring JT. While announcing that single, she shared that Ciara’s prayer, which gave her a God-fearing husband, Russell Wilson, will be the outro of her album. Y’all know the gworlz on social media are excited.

Once Twitter got a hold of that information, folks were ready to manifest a good man, chile.

One person tweeted, “Summer got a track called Ciara’s Prayer narrated by Ciara about the prayer that was prayed by Ciara… I’m ready. My soul is ready.

Another person tweeted, “summer walker has a song with ciara titled “ciara’s prayer”…interesting.”

Someone also stated, “I’m scared that when this ‘ciara’s prayer’ outro drops, people aren’t gonna be happy with what’s in it lmao.”

In December of 2020, Ciara spoke about the requests she made known to God that gave her a love like no other. When speaking to Angie Martinez, she stated.

“I prayed for a God-fearing man. I prayed for discernment. I prayed for wisdom, to really learn from the wisdom that I’m gaining from the experience that I’m going through,” she told Martinez. “I prayed for a man that loved kids, because, obviously me having my son, if you’re gonna love me you’ve gotta love him. I prayed for a man that was worldly as well. Because I love to explore. So, someone that was gonna edify my world, that was important to me. I was ready to level up!”

It’s not clear if this is the original version or something curated for the album. But a “Ciara’s Prayer” will be available for us all.

Speaking of relationships, Summer Walker has moved on from the father of her child, London On Da Track. Last month, she revealed her new boo and he’s seemingly someone from the past. It appears the two have reconnected.

Roomies, are you here for this album?

