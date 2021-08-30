Summer Walker Goes Live To Address The Issues With London On Da Track & Calls The The Mothers Of His Children Clout Chasers

The tea was flowing all morning as Summer Walker, London On Da Track, and the mothers of his children, Eboni and Erica Racine, threw shade at Summer on the ‘gram. All hell broke loose once Summer said that London was a pathological liar, narcissist, and deadbeat. To add more fuel, Summer claimed that since she was done with London, Eboni could have him back. This ignited Eboni and prompted her to clap back.

Eboni hopped on her Instagram and shared on her story a series of posts where she made a few claims of her own. She denied Summer’s recollection of events and said that Summer was the one who seemed upset and that she was only calling London a deadbeat because he doesn’t want to be involved with her. Eboni, who shares a daughter, Paris, with London, also claimed that no one wanted to spend time with Summer throughout the holidays and her daughter allegedly watches Summer’s daughter Bubbles more than she does.

As the drama continued, Erica took the opportunity to defend London by sharing a video with him and their son London Jr. in what appears to be a hospital. In the clip, London holds his son’s hand and assists him walking. Erica captioned the post, “Doesn’t look like a deadbeat to me.”

If you thought the drama was over, Summer took it up a notch when she got on Instagram live to address all of the issues with London, Eboni, and Erica. The ‘Body’ singer started pleading with them to leave her alone and said she only got on live because she has none of their numbers. As the live went on, she addressed Eboni’s comments about the holidays and gave more context. Summer explained that she tried to unify all of London’s children so that her daughter Bubbles could know her siblings.

However, that didn’t happen because she claimed when she tried to have a sit-down conversation with Eboni, things went left. Ultimately, Summer called Eboni and Erica clout chasers and called out London for having an issue with her dating a new man. Roomies, what y’all think about all this?

