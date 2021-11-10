Summer Walker Earns Biggest 24-Hour Debut By A Female Artist Of All-Time On Apple Music With Her Latest Album ‘Still Over It’

#Roommates, Summer Walker’s highly-anticipated sophomore album has barely been out a week and it has already broken a series of new records. According to the latest sales figures, Summer Walker has officially earned the biggest 24-hour debut by a female artist of all-time on Apple Music due to the massive success of her album ‘Still Over It.’

Summer Walker has several reasons to celebrate these days, as her latest album ‘Still Over It’ is already proving to be an overwhelming success—and the early numbers show that the project is a definite hit with fans. @HitsDD reports, ‘Still Over It’ has earned Summer Walker the title of having not only the biggest R&B debut of all-time on Apple Music, but also the biggest debut for a female artist in the streaming platform’s history.

In the initial 24-hour period after the album was released, it quickly shot to number one on the All-Genre chart and all of ‘Still Over It’s’ 20 tracks currently occupy the top 22 positions on the chart—specifically the songs ‘Bitter’ (feat. Cardi B) that knocked Adele down on the domestic and global chart, while ‘No Love’ (feat. SZA) is currently number one on both charts. Additionally, the album still ranks at number one in 40 markets on Apple Music and number one in five markets on iTunes.

Those aren’t the only streaming platforms where Summer Walker is dominating. Her Spotify streams are also highlighted by a career-best debut of ‘No Love’ that racked up 760,000 streams in only 10 hours with a current new peak of 100,000 unique listeners.

Despite a little drama earlier this week involving Summer and her former boyfriend and father of her daughter, London On Da Track, she has been riding high on the success and positive response to her new album that fans patiently waited for.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Summer Walker Earns Biggest 24-Hour Debut By A Female Artist Of All-Time On Apple Music With Her Latest Album ‘Still Over It’ appeared first on The Shade Room.