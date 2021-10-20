Summer Walker Drops The Video For Her Song ‘Ex For A Reason’ Featuring JT

Roommates, Summer Walker is gearing up to release her second album—and to get her fans ready for what’s to come, she has finally dropped the first video from the project. Summer Walker delighted her fans when she officially released the visuals for ‘Ex For A Reason’ featuring City Girls member JT.

The wait is almost over for Summer Walker fans, as she is inching closer than ever to releasing her highly-anticipated second album ‘Still Over It.’ In the video for ‘Ex For A Reason,’ featuring one-half of the City Girls, JT, the duo turn up at a house party, Atlanta-style.

As we previously reported, Summer Walker has found a way to turn Ciara’s prayer for her husband Russell Wilson into a potential jam perfect for Cuffing Season.

She previously announced that only is she’s dropping the first single featuring JT, she also shared on social media a first look at the album’s tracklist. At the very end, there is a track called ‘Ciara’s Prayer’ and fans are besides themselves trying to figure out what it will sound like.

You’ll recall that back in In December of 2020, Ciara spoke about the requests she made known to God that gave her a love like no other. When speaking to Angie Martinez, she stated.

“I prayed for a God-fearing man. I prayed for discernment. I prayed for wisdom, to really learn from the wisdom that I’m gaining from the experience that I’m going through,” she told Martinez. “I prayed for a man that loved kids, because, obviously me having my son, if you’re gonna love me you’ve gotta love him. I prayed for a man that was worldly as well. Because I love to explore. So, someone that was gonna edify my world, that was important to me. I was ready to level up!”

