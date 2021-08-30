Summer Walker Claims London On Da Track Threatened Her Loved Ones About A New Man In Her Life

Chileeeeee, Summer Walker and London On Da Track‘s relationship has been pretty tumultuous since the birth of their daughter, but the two seemed to have taken a break from throwing shots on the ‘gram. Summer brought it back on Sunday night, however, claiming London has been contacting the people around her regarding a new man in her life.

Summer hinted at being single back in June after calling London out for posting a subliminal tweet, and this time, she went all the way in! Summer accused London of threatening her loved ones, and even told him she no longer wanted the G Wagon he gifted her a few months ago.

“London calling & dm’ing everyone around me cause he BLOCKED talking bout you care about Summer get that n*gga away from her,” she wrote.”So if anything happens to me it was him. Ghetto baby daddy from hell. I be minding my business & NEVER call him unless it’s about the well being of my child. Smh crazy mf. ‘that n*gga’ has been raising your child since 2 months cause you aint sh*t & wouldn’t help me. You need to stop threatening people & tell him thank you, f*ckin weirdo.”

“I be trying so hard too mind my business, n*gga so pressed,” Summer continued. “And come get this car, I don’t want nothing from you n this sh*t ain’t even paid for. I like my cars paid OFF.”

As we previously reported, London and Summer welcomed their baby girl back in March and have since called it quits on their romantic relationship.

