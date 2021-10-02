Summer Walker Announces That Her Second Album Drops Next Month

It looks like the wait for Summer Walker’s second studio album is almost over. On Friday, the songstress announced that the highly anticipated project will be dropping in November.

Summer posted a video and shared that she had planned on attending the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards. However, due to COVID restrictions, she was prevented from attending the show. Nonetheless, she showed up outside of the award show to make the special announcement she had been saving for the red carpet.

She then proceeded to walk to the side of a van with a remote, and then the camera showed the message, “Summer Walker, album #2 coming November,” projected on the side of the building. Summer said in her caption, “It’s all love BET More Details on my new album will be revealed on the Annivesary of ‘Over it’!!”

The anniversary of her debut album “Over It” is on October 4th.

Following the success of her first album fans have been repeatedly asking Summer when she would release her second album. Throughout her recording process, she has shared videos and photos of her in the studio, and she has given hints here and there about the different features fans could expect on the new project.

Back in July, she shared a video of her excitement after receiving vocals from Lil Durk. At the time she said, “@lildurk I lmao I love it, thanks.”

We’re sure fans will be excited to hear the new details she shares on Monday.

