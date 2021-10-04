Summer Walker And Her New Boo Step Out For The Atlanta Falcons Game

Roommates, it appears that Summer Walker is already prepared for Cuffing Season, as she and her new unnamed boo recently stepped out together making one of their first public appearances. Attending the Atlanta Falcons game, Summer Walker and her new boyfriend were boo’d up and masked up while posing for a quick photo on Instagram.

Although she is just a few months shy of giving birth to her daughter with ex-boyfriend and producer London On Da Track following a very messy split, Summer Walker has already moved on with a new man in her life. While she has spoken about him briefly on social media throughout the last few weeks, the two decided to take things public and show up for the recent Atlanta Falcons game at Mercedes Benz Arena.

Meanwhile as we previously reported, Summer gave her fans a very happy surprise when she revealed that her second album is set to drop this November. She posted a video stating that she planned on attending the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards with the news. However, even though COVID restrictions prevented from attending the show, she still showed up outside of the show to make the special announcement regarding her album that she was initially planning to release on the red carpet.

Summer walked to the side of a van with a remote, and then the camera showed a message that read, “Summer Walker, album #2 coming November,” which was projected on the side of the building. She captioned the video, “It’s all love BET More Details on my new album will be revealed on the Anniversary of ‘Over it’!!”

As of now, Summer has not confirmed an official release date for her album.

