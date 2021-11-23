Summer Walker And Her New Boo Make It Official With Matching Face Tattoos Of Each Other’s Names

Roommates, despite her new heartbreak album ‘Still Over It,’ Summer Walker is head over heels in love with her new boyfriend LVRD Pharoh—and to show the world just how committed they are to each other, the pair just got some fresh new ink courtesy of matching face tattoos. Taking to Instagram, Summer Walker shared images of herself and her boo cuddled up tight with each other’s names tatted on the side of their faces.

Summer Walker has clearly put the drama of her past relationship with London On Da Track, her ex-boyfriend, producer and the father of her daughter, officially behind her and looking at her brand new tattoo, she has no intention of turning back.

She surprised her fans recently when she posted a quick video montage of herself and her boyfriend Larry with matching tattoos with each other’s names. Summer got “Larry” tatted and Larry got “Summer” tatted. She captioned the post writing simply, “Best friend.”

Just last month, Summer Walker gushed about her new relationship on social media, writing at the time “So grateful to have this man. he just increases my overall quality of life. I’ve never had someone put me & my child first before everything. To not have to lift a finger , for someone to truly be emotionally & spiritually intelligent & invested in me. It’s new & it’s nice.”

Only time will tell to see what’s next for these two and their fresh romance.

