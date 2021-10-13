Sumitomo to sell Chilean copper mine stakes to South32 for around $1.5 bln

Article content

Japan’s Sumitomo Metal Mining and Sumitomo Corp agreed to sell their stakes in the Sierra Gorda copper mine in Chile to Australian miner South32 Ltd for around $1.5 billion, the companies said on Thursday.

The Japanese sellers, who together hold a 45% stake, had said last year that they were considering exiting the venture, which they own with Polish state-owned miner KGHM, after years of losses.

Sumitomo Metal Mining said the deal price would include a transfer of around $1.2 billion and copper price-linked payments of up to $350 million.