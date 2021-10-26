Sumitomo Life plans to boost foreign bond investment without FX hedge in Oct-March, sees limited yen gain risk By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – Sumitomo Life Insurance plans to step up investment in foreign bonds without currency hedge in the six months to March as it sees limited risk of a stronger yen, a top investment planning official said on Tuesday.
Japan’s fourth-largest insurer also plans to increase holdings of domestic bonds as well as foreign stocks and bond funds, Toshio Fujimura, general manager of investment planning, told reporters.
