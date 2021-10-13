Sukihana Defends Meek Mill’s ‘Expensive Pain’ Album Cover: “A Black Woman’s Body Is Beautiful, We Can Show It If We Want”

Yesterday, Meek Mill was trending on Twitter after receiving backlash over his album cover for “Expensive Pain.” People were upset with the abstract art depicting Black women showing their private parts after it was displayed on a tour bus. As we are in a time where cancel culture is prevalent, Sukihana has come to Meek’s defense and is calling people out for trying to cancel him for the art that a Black woman created.

If you’re not familiar, the album’s cover features an original cubist-style painting by New York-based artist Nina Chanel Abney. Nina Chanel hasn’t spoken out about the backlash yet, but that didn’t stop Suki from showing support. In a now-deleted post, Suki says there is no outrage for statues in Italy and Rome that depict naked white people.

In her video, which was shared on Instagram, she said that she liked Meek’s album cover while screaming, “A Black woman’s body is beautiful. We can show it if we want.” Suki ended the video yelling at folks to stop trying to canceling people for everything they do and mentioned that folks can’t wait to hop on a Black man about some bulls**t. While Suki is known for saying and doing controversial things online, some Roommates felt like she wasn’t the correct spokeswoman to speak on behalf of Black women.

One commented, “She ok with showing her body. She already sold herself. She doesn’t represent ALL Black women, just the lost ones.” Another commented, “She makes zero sense. Black females are outraged about the bus and album cover, not Italian females.” While the conversation continues online, Meek hasn’t responded to the backlash. However, he has remained active online. Hours ago, he shared a post promoting a concert for the album with Lil Uzi Vert, Giggs, Vory, and more.

Roomies, do yall think Meek Mill should respond to the backlash?

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

The post Sukihana Defends Meek Mill’s ‘Expensive Pain’ Album Cover: “A Black Woman’s Body Is Beautiful, We Can Show It If We Want” appeared first on The Shade Room.