Suddenly, Bitcoin hits new all-time high after $2K gains in minutes By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters.

(BTC) surprised everyone on Nov. 10 as BTC price action abruptly hit new all-time highs. The BTC price jump also coincided with news that United States inflation hit a 30-year high in October, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView captured a snap change of direction for BTC/USD, which gained $2,000 in just 45 minutes.

BTC/USD annotated price chart. Source: Pentoshi/Twitter
1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView