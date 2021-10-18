Succession’s Sarah Snook Secretly Got Married This Year

“I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love.”
Anyway, Sarah recently revealed that she’s now married in real life too. And, thankfully, it sounds like the actor’s nuptials had very little in common with her character’s fictional ones.
In an interview for the latest cover of Vogue Australia, which came just a few days ahead of Succession‘s third season premiere last night, Sarah shared the first details about her and comedian Dave Lawson secret “I Do’s” back in February.
“At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love,” she explained of the now-married couple’s relationship origins.
“We’ve been friends since 2014, lived together, traveled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic,” she continued, adding, “We’ve just never been single at the same time.”
Eventually, Sarah proposed: “We got married in February in my backyard,” she said, and noted that her Succession co-star and friend Ash Zukerman was actually there as a witness.
I’m a big fan of Sarah’s COVID romance. Congrats to the newlyweds! (-ish.)
