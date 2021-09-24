Subtropical Storm Teresa forms north of Bermuda -U.S. NHC By Reuters

(Reuters) – Subtropical Storm Teresa formed north of Bermuda on Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, adding that little change in strength is forecast during the next 36 hours and Teresa should dissipate in about two days.
Teresa is located about 155 miles (245 km) north of Bermuda, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 miles (75 km) per hour, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.
