Subsquid building decentralized indexing technology with new $3.8M funding By Cointelegraph

Subsquid, a query node framework for Substrate-based blockchains, announced Thursday that it has closed a $3.8-million seed round led by Hypersphere Ventures.
The company said that it expects to use this seed capital for developing the first blockchain indexing solution. The new data query technology, as per the announcement, will tap into a network of indexers and allow anyone to join and contribute data to Subsquid data users.
