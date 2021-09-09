SubQuery raises $9M for Polkadot data protocol By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
Decentralized data aggregator SubQuery has concluded a $9 million funding round to build Polkadot’s first data aggregation layer, a move that could strengthen data indexing for the emerging interoperability network.

The investment funds will be used to continue building SubQuery’s data indexing infrastructure for all Polkadot and Kusama applications, the company announced Wednesday. SubQuery also announced the investment would help it expand its technical abilities and support the open-sourcing of its software.