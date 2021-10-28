SubQuery Adds Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) Functionality in Integration with Moonbeam and Moonriver By DailyCoin

SubQuery Adds Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) Functionality in Integration with Moonbeam and Moonriver



SubQuery delivers significant boost for and Kusama cross-chain development.

SubQuery, the leading data indexing solution in Polkadot, is delighted to announce the beta support of its services with Moonbeam’s and Moonriver’s Virtual Machine (EVM). This allows Polkadot and Ethereum developers to seamlessly integrate both Substrate and EVM data into one place and query this single datasource using GraphQL.

Currently, there is no open-source tool which allows developers to flexibly collect and query data across both Ethereum and Polkadot/Kusama. This limitation can cause dApps solutions within Moonriver to be siloed into the smart contract layer and thereby limit their potential to consumers across both thriving networks. This partnership with Moonbeam brings a complete and unified data indexing solution for all blockchain data within Moonriver and will greatly benefit Moonriver’s growing application ecosystem.

With SubQuery’s innovation, one tool can now query and filter EVM logs and transactions in addition to Substrate data sources. SubQuery introduces more advanced filters than other indexers, allowing filtering of non-contract transactions, transaction senders, contracts and indexed log arguments, so developers can build a wide variety of projects that cater to their specific data needs.

Sam Zou, the Founder and CEO of SubQuery explained,

“While SubQuery is already serving millions of data queries each day to over 60 projects on Polkadot & Kusama, we are convinced that the web3 revolution needs more open-source and cross-chain solutions. Unlocking the wealth of data in the Ethereum ecosystem is a great step forward to fulfill the potential of parachains and the next generation of dApps. Moonbeam is a prime example of a leading parachain where we can offer a familiar, consistent experience and developer tools across multiple ecosystems”

Derek Yoo , the CEO and Founder of Moonbeam agrees,

“Moonbeam provides flexibility to developers by offering both Substrate and Web3 APIs, but this leads to challenges where you have to choose between visibility into Substrate or Web3 events and data. SubQuery’s new EVM support solves this problem by providing a unified API that has visibility across the Substrate and EVM layers of Moonbeam. This allows developers to have easy access into everything that is happening on the platform via a unified API.”

SubQuery will be releasing documentation and a detailed walk-through of how the integration works next week .

