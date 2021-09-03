Subdued dollar lifts gold with spotlight on U.S. jobs

Article content Gold prices firmed on Friday, supported by a weaker dollar ahead of the much-awaited U.S. August non-farm payrolls report which could influence the Federal Reserve’s plans for cutting back its asset purchases. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,813.40 per ounce by 1140 GMT. U.S. gold futures were 0.3% higher at $1,817.30. “The market is consolidating ahead of important non-farm payrolls report. The consensus is somewhere around 760,000 jobs and a figure below 650,000 would be very bullish for gold,” independent analyst Ross Norman said.

Article content The Labour Department’s non-farm payrolls report is due at 1230 GMT. A Reuters poll forecast 728,000 jobs were created in August. The dollar index languished near a one-month low, bolstering gold’s appeal for those holding other currencies. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week that if job growth continues, the U.S. central bank could start to cut its asset purchases this year but would remain cautious about raising interest rates. Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher inflation that could follow stimulus measures, while lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. In physical markets, demand for gold coins and bars remains good, “but institutional buying at the ETF level remains relatively lackluster and while central bank demand is positive, it is perhaps not as strong as in previous years,” Norman said.