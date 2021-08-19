Sub-zero interest? GBTC hits biggest discount since May Bitcoin price crash By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Sub-zero interest? GBTC hits biggest discount since May Bitcoin price crash

(BTC) investment vehicle the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is trading at its biggest discount since the May BTC price crash.

Data on Thursday confirms that as trades near $44,000, GBTC shares are over 16.5% below the spot price.

GBTC premium chart. Source: Bybt
Bitcoin exchange net position change annotated chart. Source: Glassnode/Twitter