Stunning Facts About “Sex Education” Actor Ncuti Gatwa

Sex Education is only the beginning for this one.
Prior to landing his leading role as Eric, he was homeless and credits his close friends for helping him get through it.
When Ncuti was auditioning for the Netflix role, he thought he had blown it because he was so nervous. It turns out those gut feelings were wrong because he ultimately got the part.
Ncuti has spoken candidly about the fact that Sex Education, “deals with a lot of important issues, and the humor delivers those messages in a not shaming or preachy way.”
While the Netflix series is his first major recurring role onscreen, he’s also appeared in The Last Letter from Your Lover, Stonemouth and Bob Servant.
He was born on October 15, 1992, meaning he will celebrate his 29th birthday this year.
Not to mention, his Zodiac sign is a Libra.
He originally reigns from Rwanda, and later moved with his family to Scotland in order to flee the 1994 genocide.
Ncuti studied at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland where he specialized in theatre.
With his theatre background, it’s no surprise he’s starred in two plays at Shakespeare’s Globe in London, including The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
While the actor was couch surfing with friends for five months, he worked as a temp for Harrods selling fragrances.
He won a BAFTA for his performance on Sex Education in 2020.
The actor shares a close friendship with his co-star and on-screen BFF, Asa Butterfield.
He’s pretty active on social media and has 2.5 million followers (and counting) keeping up with his daily adventures.
The newcomer recently announced that he’ll appear in a docuseries called The Outsiders? in October 2021.
Being in his late 20s, he’s actually one of the oldest Sex Education cast members portraying a teen on the Netflix series.
Finally, he hopes others are inspired by Eric’s story and wants to continue to put a spotlight on diversity and inclusion in Hollywood.
