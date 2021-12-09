Study Finds New York, New Orleans, Chicago, Los Angeles, And Atlanta Among Most Traffic-Congested Cities In The U.S.

According to a recent study study from INRIX, New York and New Orleans are among the top 10 cities in the United States with the most traffic.

New Yorkers lost an average of 102 hours in 2021 compared to Angelenos who lost 62 hours. According to the report, New York is number one with Chicago coming in at number two.

Though COVID-19 had an impact on traffic and congestion has decreased in these cities, traffic is still a hassle. “COVID-19’s impact on transportation has continued through 2021, transforming when, where and how people move. Although congestion climbed 28% this year, Americans still saved 63 hours compared to normal,” INRIX transport analyst Bob Pishue said in a press release. “The most notable change to commuting during the pandemic – other than reduced travel times and volumes – was the lack of downtown travel.”

The list is as follows:

New York Chicago Philadelphia Boston Miami Los Angeles San Francisco Houston New Orleans Atlanta

Not only is New York and Los Angeles included in a list of the most traffic-congested cities in the United States, these two cities are also among the most expensive cities in the world.

According to the latest report, Los Angeles and New York are listed as being two of the most expensive cities to live in, in the world.

The Economist Intelligence Unit recently published the Worldwide Cost of Living index, and the two U.S. cities made the top 10. Listed as number six and number nine, New York City and Los Angeles are said to be among the 200 cities that cost a pretty penny to live in around the world in 2021.

Earlier this year, Miami surpassed Los Angeles as the second most expensive place to live within the United States.

