Students Are Apparently Using Apple’s New iOS 15 ‘Live Text’ Feature To Cheat

#Roommates, you may remember back in the day that cheating generally consisted of looking at someone else’s paper or writing down information on your hands—well, thanks to Apple’s latest software update, cheating has taken an updated turn. According to reports and a few videos on TikTok, students are using Apple’s ‘Live Text’ feature on iOS 15 to cheat in class.

Apple recently unveiled its iOS 15 software update featuring the fascinating ‘Live Text’ addition—but the company probably didn’t expect the new feature to be used for dishonesty in the classroom. @NYPost reports, educators are on high alert, as students have taken to social media to demonstrate just how easy it is to cheat using Apple’s ‘Live Text.’ One video shows a student in class using their iPhone and taking a photo of a fellow student’s laptop screen to then copy and paste that person’s work as their own.

The information is currently circulating heavily on social media. The next steps in the process highlight that it could be a major issue in classrooms and something that critics want Apple to address. You simply point the camera at anything containing text or numbers and take a photo. Next, touch and hold a word and move it to cover the section of text you want to copy, tap “Copy” and “Select All.” Finally, you paste the information into your Notes app or anywhere else you want to save it.

The ‘Live Text’ feature also works with foreign language text because it can be easily translated. In addition, the new feature, which is only available on iOS 15, works with photos already on your iPhone, or you can take a new photo directly from your camera.

As of now, Apple has not publicly responded to the feature being used for cheating.

