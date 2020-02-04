Stuart McCall becomes head of Bradford for the third time | Soccer news







Stuart McCall has been named Bradford's manager for the third time after Gary Bowyer's dismissal on Monday.

The Bantams have failed to win a Sky Bet League Two game since the 1-0 victory over Morecambe on January 1 and they are eighth in the table, just outside the play-off places.

McCall has signed an agreement until the end of the 2020-21 season and arrives alongside long-term assistant Kenny Black.

"I am naturally delighted to be here again and I am completely focused on the 15 games we have left to play," McCall said on the club's website.

"It's always hard to replace a manager who has lost his job, so I feel something for Gary (Bowyer). But, when Julian (Rhodes) contacted me, I was desperate to return."

1:59 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Oldham and Bradford Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Oldham and Bradford

"We have to evaluate the team very quickly and prepare for the rest of the season. Obviously I know some of the players from my previous spell here, so I'm looking forward to the challenge."

"The club is huge in this division and, with everything to play, the job is to try to get us back to where we should be."

"We are going to lower our heads, work as hard as we can and, hopefully, make the best of what a strong team is."

"I can't wait to get to the training camp with the boys and I'm very excited to be back at the place, before this weekend's game against Grimsby."