Stronghold Launches Rewards Program for Technology Partners and Business Customers to Enhance Payment Infrastructure Loyalty

StrongholdNET Aligns Network Use and Growth with Increased Overall Health of the Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO — Stronghold, a payments and financial infrastructure company, has launched a new program to reward early network members, including select technology partners and business customers. StrongholdNET, Stronghold’s proprietary payments network, spans old and new rails to enable interoperability between legacy systems and modern real-time payments.

The rewards program will catalyze new integrators, benefit current network members, and optimize network utilization. Integrated companies will receive SHx based on the payment volume they process through StrongholdNET. Members can then apply the rewards earned to offset transaction fees and other related costs.